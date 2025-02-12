Diversified Portfolios Inc. Increases Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 362,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,811 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.41% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $21,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 105,243 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,872,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.14. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

