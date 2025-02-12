DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Earnings Results

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15, Zacks reports. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. DuPont de Nemours updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.950-0.950 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.300-4.400 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

