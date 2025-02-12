Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 13398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $40,914.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,433.36. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $65,632.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,382.20. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,071 shares of company stock valued at $606,476. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 41.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

