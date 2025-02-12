Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.580-0.640 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $4.03 on Wednesday, reaching $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,121. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.32.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

