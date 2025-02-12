ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
ElringKlinger Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ELLRY remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.
ElringKlinger Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ElringKlinger
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.