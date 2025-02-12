ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELLRY remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

