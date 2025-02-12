Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Announces Dividend of $0.57

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Endeavour Mining Stock Performance
Endeavour Mining stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,417. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $25.37.
About Endeavour Mining
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Mining
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.