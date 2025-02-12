Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Shares of ENGH traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$27.49. 11,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,828. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$26.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENGH. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

