Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) were down 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 653 ($8.13) and last traded at GBX 660 ($8.22). Approximately 7,332,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 2,234,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 742.20 ($9.24).
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENT shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,030 ($12.83) to GBX 1,010 ($12.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,079.67 ($13.44).
In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 4,334,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 806 ($10.04), for a total value of £34,939,148.92 ($43,505,352.91). Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.
