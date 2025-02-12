Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Entergy by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 986,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,840,000 after purchasing an additional 174,093 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,885,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Entergy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,541,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $83.00 to $79.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.81.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

