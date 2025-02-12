EQB (TSE:EQB) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Desjardins

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQB. CIBC increased their target price on EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$129.00 price objective on EQB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities cut EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$118.30.

TSE EQB opened at C$107.38 on Monday. EQB has a 1 year low of C$78.24 and a 1 year high of C$114.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.19. The company has a market cap of C$4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

