Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EPRT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $34.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,834.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

