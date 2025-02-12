Evercore ISI Increases TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $66.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of TPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,716.31. The trade was a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,023,000 after buying an additional 102,663 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TPG by 5,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,379,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG by 20.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 90,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

