Everus (NYSE:ECG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Everus updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Everus Stock Performance

ECG stock opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95. Everus has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $77.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ECG shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Everus from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Everus Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

