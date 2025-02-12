Evolution Advisers Inc. Sells 21,729 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Evolution Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 3.9% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 56,504 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1598 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.