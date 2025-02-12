Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Up 507.2% in January

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, an increase of 507.2% from the January 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 179.5 days.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

EVKIF stock remained flat at $18.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

