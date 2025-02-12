Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EXEL. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,168. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at $17,823,783.53. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $1,428,963.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,918,529.40. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,588 shares of company stock worth $3,981,864. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 124.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 991,494 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,884,000 after buying an additional 704,786 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 975,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,473,000 after buying an additional 654,200 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,979,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $17,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

