Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Stock Price Up 10.3% – Time to Buy?

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 12,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 45,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Facedrive Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.
About Facedrive
Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. The company offers Facedrive Foods, a B2C food delivery platform connecting restaurants with customers, as well as selling for restaurant industry supply items; Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business; Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform for people working on the environment protection and offsetting the carbon emission.
