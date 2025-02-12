Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Short Interest Up 1,033.3% in January

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMET stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.90. 3,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $35.09 million, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of -1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99.

Get Fidelity Metaverse ETF alerts:

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Fidelity Metaverse ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About Fidelity Metaverse ETF

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.