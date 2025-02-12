Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.55.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,722,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,070,491,000 after buying an additional 211,787 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $968,326,000 after acquiring an additional 446,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $451,458,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,343,000 after purchasing an additional 538,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

