Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 200.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,333 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $843,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 196,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,622,000 after buying an additional 520,113 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FBND opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.