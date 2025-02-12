Financial Review: CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) & UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN)

Risk and Volatility

CorVel has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMC has a beta of 23.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2,202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CorVel and UMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel 10.12% 32.22% 17.66% UMC N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of CorVel shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of CorVel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of UMC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel $795.31 million 7.57 $76.25 million $1.70 69.42 UMC N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares CorVel and UMC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than UMC.

Summary

CorVel beats UMC on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions. In addition, it provides a range of patient management services, such as claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, and life care planning, as well as processing of claims for self-insured payors with respect to property and casualty insurance. The company offers solutions to employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. CorVel Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About UMC

UMC, Inc. provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Medicorp, Inc. and changed its name to UMC, Inc. in May 2007. UMC, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Pampa, Texas.

