First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Down 67.1% in January

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the January 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TDIV stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $81.34. 36,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,738. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

