First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Down 67.1% in January

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the January 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of TDIV stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $81.34. 36,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,738. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
