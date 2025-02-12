Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $2.02 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $310.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.56. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $222.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,155. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

