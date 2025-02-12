Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of ASET stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. 544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.4996 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund ( NASDAQ:ASET Free Report ) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 3.12% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

