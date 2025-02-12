Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of ASET stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. 544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.4996 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.
