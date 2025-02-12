FMB Wealth Management Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FMB Wealth Management lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. FMB Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enzi Wealth grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,008.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $919.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $795.06. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,032.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

