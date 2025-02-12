FMB Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

FMB Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 4.4% of FMB Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FMB Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,451,000 after buying an additional 54,532 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,511,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,080,000 after purchasing an additional 271,029 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,369,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,050,000 after purchasing an additional 275,379 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,363,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,923,000 after purchasing an additional 186,029 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $66.61.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

