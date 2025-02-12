Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,894,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $246.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.84 and its 200-day moving average is $240.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $208.65 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.