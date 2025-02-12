Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.46. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 1,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Formidable ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Formidable ETF Company Profile

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

