Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Releases Earnings Results

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%.

Franklin Street Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FSP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 261,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,737. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $189.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.26%.

In related news, Director Bruce J. Schanzer bought 110,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $206,801.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,405,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,215.81. The trade was a 3.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey B. Carter bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $39,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 172,400 shares of company stock valued at $327,879 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

