G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF) Short Interest Update

G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

G8 Education Price Performance

OTCMKTS GEDUF remained flat at $0.86 on Wednesday. G8 Education has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $0.86.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.