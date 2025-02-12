G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF) Short Interest Update

G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.
G8 Education Price Performance
OTCMKTS GEDUF remained flat at $0.86 on Wednesday. G8 Education has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $0.86.
