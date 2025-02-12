Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.01. 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 million, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.23.

About Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

