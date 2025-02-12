Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Up 281.8% in January

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 281.8% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLXZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Galaxy Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names.

