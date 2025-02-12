Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.62. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 688,523 shares changing hands.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 3.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.06.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu
About Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gaotu Techedu
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.