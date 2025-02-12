General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 1,116.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of General Enterprise Ventures stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,612. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 5.24. General Enterprise Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

