General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 1,116.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of General Enterprise Ventures stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,612. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 5.24. General Enterprise Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.25.
About General Enterprise Ventures
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than General Enterprise Ventures
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for General Enterprise Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Enterprise Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.