GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 128,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 72,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

GGL Resources Stock Up 22.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.12.

About GGL Resources

GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.

