Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 162,010 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 193.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,010 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215,739 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after buying an additional 2,823,773 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,456,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,114,000 after buying an additional 2,253,597 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,914,000 after buying an additional 1,869,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,770 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.