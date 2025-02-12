Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 86,816 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,816 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.