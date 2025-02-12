Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,042 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 1.18% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TUA opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

