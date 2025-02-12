Gold Fields Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 18,288 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 697% compared to the average daily volume of 2,294 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $19.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,486,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,505,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,155,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,492,000 after buying an additional 580,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,385,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 551,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

