Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 238.4% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

