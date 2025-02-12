Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Shares Up 40% – Still a Buy?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 40% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 241,828 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 83,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.
About Granada Gold Mine
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Granada Gold Mine
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.