Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,390.40. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,660,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.47.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

