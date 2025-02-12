Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $90.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,617,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 130,579.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 121,439 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth about $822,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

