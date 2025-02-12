Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $200.34 and last traded at $201.04, with a volume of 34675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $3.7626 dividend. This represents a $15.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 24.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.