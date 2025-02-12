Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
Shares of BMBOY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $19.00.
About Grupo Bimbo
