Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

Shares of BMBOY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

About Grupo Bimbo

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.