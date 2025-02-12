Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.21 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,890,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.94 and a 200-day moving average of $223.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

