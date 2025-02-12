Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.
Halliburton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 55.7% annually over the last three years. Halliburton has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Halliburton to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.
Halliburton Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.98. 7,305,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,067,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89.
In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.
