Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 5,366.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. Hang Lung Properties has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.