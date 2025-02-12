Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 5,366.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. Hang Lung Properties has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.99.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
