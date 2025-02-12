Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $199.75 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.96 and a 200-day moving average of $251.14.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

