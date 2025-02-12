Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 51,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $364.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.89. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $265.37 and a 1 year high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

